Eagles add Winnipeg date to 'Hotel California' tour
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Legendary rock band the Eagles are heading to Winnipeg this September.
On Friday, Live Nation Entertainment announced the band added six Canadian dates to their ‘Hotel California’ tour, including a stop in Winnipeg on Sept. 16 at Canada Life Centre.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill will take to the stage to perform the ‘Hotel California' album in its entirety, plus a full set of greatest hits.
Tickets for the Winnipeg show will be available at 10 a.m. on July 15 on Ticketmaster.
The Sept. 16 show begins at 8 p.m.
‘Hotel California’ is the third best-selling album in U.S. history, having been certified 26 times Platinum by the RIAA.
