Early First Nations culture and traditions impacted by resources found in their natural world

Before the European settlers’ arrival to the Americas, early First Nations used resources of the natural world around them which impacted the structures of their society, food resources, homes, and culture and traditions.

Spread across Canada, First Nations lived in various environments, ranging from the dense boreal forest in the eastern part of the country, grasslands of the prairies, to harsh environments that include barren lands and swampy terrains. Richard Fiddler, an author, educator and historian from Cote First Nation, said that in these diverse environments, they thrived.

“They said a spiritual man told them to unify and will give them the great peace. He put five arrows together and they couldn’t break. He [then] said [to them] you are going to be strong like that,” said Richard Fiddler.

The Woodlands First Nations lived in forests that were made up of independent groups. They possessed skills in hunting and acquired a thorough knowledge of habitats and the seasonal migration of animals, which would in turn help them survive.

Unlike the Woodlands First Nations, the Iroquois people lived in the southernmost area, where they established permanent communities. They were farmers by trade and would harvest annual crops of corn, beans and squash. Their abundant food resources and permanent communities gave them the time to develop government systems based on democratic principles.

“They were sedentary. They had corn and their village was surrounded by walls, which protected them so they were a very powerful people,” said Fiddler.

Plateau First Nations lived in environments conditions vary from semi-desert to high mountains and dense forests. Relying primarily on hunting and trapping, the Plateau people spend much of their time smoking and drying.

First Nations on the Pacific Coast had access to an abundance of shellfish and salmon. The Pacific Coast society was organized based on an aristocratic class that regarded some as superior by birth.

Similarly, the nation living in the plains established a class system that included nobles, commoners, and slaves. Pat Deiter, an educator from Peepeekisis Cree Nation, said that traditionally, the military would regulate life in camps, with each group having its own chief.

“They lived a semi-nomadic lifestyle [where] their traditional territories were well defined and they still lived in large encampments of maybe a thousand people in one territory,” she said.

While their environment and lifestyle differed from one another, Indigenous peoples maintained a deep connection with their environment and lived in harmony with the natural world and everything it contained.

“Mother Earth was our provider and we were thankful to the creator daily. [There were] lots of prayers and a lot of spiritual interaction because everything is a spirit to us,” said Fiddler. He adds that although it is unknown what this nation could have been prior to European settlers arriving in Canada, he believes a diverse and resilient nation would be standing as it does today.

