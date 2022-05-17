Early morning attack leaves man with life threatening injuries: Regina police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for any information regarding an early morning attack that left a Regina man with life threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the 1600 Block of Albert St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning following a report of an injured person.

Police found a 22-year-old man on the sidewalk with injuries “consistent with stab wounds.”

EMS arrived and transported the man to hospital with life threatening injuries, RPS said in a release.

Police said they do not believe the alleged incident took place where the victim was found.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.