Early morning bedroom fire causes minimal damage in Windsor, Ont.

Small fire that caused minimal damage and no injuries in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook in Windsor, Ont. on July 31, 2021. (Alana Hadadean)

Windsor fire officials are investigating an early morning blaze in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook.

It started in a bedroom and resulted in a small burn in a mattress.

No one was hurt and there was minimal damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

