Early morning blaze sees Saskatoon Fire Department dispatched to 109 Street West

Saskatoon Fire responded to reports of a fire in a furnace room at 5:14 a.m. Sunday morning.

The house in question was located on the 300 block of 109 Street West.

Three fire engines, one latter unit, one rescue unit, and the battalion chief responded to the call according to a news release from the department.

Fire crews reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement as they arrived on scene.

All utilities were cut off from the residence by firefighters as they fought the blaze.

Fire alarms reportedly warned the residents in time and they were able to get out of the house before the fire spread.

The fire engulfed the basement and spread to the ground floor and parts of the roof. This caused firefighters to switch from an ‘interior attack’ to an ‘exterior attack’ at 6:24 a.m.

Fire crews as well as a fire investigator are reported as still being on scene.

Saskatoon fire said an update of the situation will be released at a later time in their release.