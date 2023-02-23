Early morning break, enter and theft on at Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory's Band Civic Complex

The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at 19 Complex Drive on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island.

“Unknown suspect(s) broke into and entered the Band Civic Complex,” said police, in a news release.

“Once inside, the suspects broke into a display cabinet and stole a variety of items including a number of traditional beaded medallions.”

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service at 705-859-3141.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.