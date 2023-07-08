Early morning car fire in Cambridge considered suspicious

An early morning truck fire in Cambridge is now being considered suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to Elm Street around 2:15 a.m.

Waterloo regional police say flames had spread from the pickup to a home, but were put out by firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbours say they were abruptly awoken when they heard a big bang followed by the smell of smoke.

"It was very scary," said Alyssa Woodfield, who witnessed the fire. "The windows were popping. We were waiting at the other end of the street to make sure that we were safe.”

“[There] was a lot of damage to their house. The shutters on their windows melted and the wood's all charred."

The owner of the pickup, who lives in the house next to the vehicle, was the only one home at the time.

On Monday, police announced the fire is being considered suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.