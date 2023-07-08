Early morning car fire in Cambridge sparks confusion, concern

Concerned Cambridge residents are wondering what caused a sudden, early morning truck fire near their homes.

Elm Street neighbours say they were abruptly awoken from their sleep around 2 a.m. Saturday when they heard a big bang followed by the smell of smoke.

About half a dozen firetrucks and EMS responded and contained the flames shooting out of the truck.

The owner of the pickup, who lives in the house next to the vehicle, was the only one home at the time.

"It was very scary," said Alyssa Woodfield, who witnessed the fire. "The windows were popping. We were waiting at the other end of the street to make sure that we were safe.

A lot of damage to their house. The shutters on their windows melted and the wood's all charred."

There is no word yet from police and fire officials on injuries, what caused the fire, or if is being considered suspicious.