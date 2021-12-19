Early morning collision involving taxi sends one person to hospital in Fredericton

A collision involving a taxi in Fredericton has sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

On Sunday around 2:30 a.m., Fredericton Police say they responded to a collision involving a taxi and a car travelling eastbound in the 500 block of Queen Street.

Police say three patrons were attempting to get in the cab at the time of the incident.

According to police, one adult female was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.A second victim received minor injuries and a third person wasn’t hurt.

Police say the taxi driver also wasn’t injured.

Officers say a 30-year-old man was arrested. Police say they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fredericton Police or Crime Stoppers.