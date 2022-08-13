Early morning collision kills wrong-way driver on Highway 400

Police in Tay Township are investigating an early morning fatal collision on Highway 400, stemming from a driver travelling into oncoming traffic.

It happened before 1:30 a.m. on Hwy. 400, between Vasey Road and Highway 12.

Officers say a pickup truck with a trailer heading south was struck by a car driving in the wrong direction.

The driver of the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic was pronounced dead at the scene, while the pickup driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway partially reopened just after 5:30 a.m., but officers expect the roadway to be fully opened by 11:30 a.m.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and police are asking any witnesses or those with dash cam footage to come forward.