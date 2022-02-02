Icy road conditions causes crash and fire in Wilmot Township

As Anne Loeffler was making coffee early Wednesday morning, she saw something outside her Kitchen window that made her call 911.

“There was flames on the bridge where there should not be flames,” said Loeffler. “The flames were much taller than the car, I’m guessing the flames were 10 feet high.”

According to a news release by Waterloo regional police, a woman was driving westbound on Bridge Street at about 6:30 a.m. when she lost control and struck the bridge on Bridge Street.

As a result of the crash, the vehicle caught fire.

Police said "the roads were slippery" and in poor condition at the time.

WRPS said the 19-year-old driver from Oxford County wasn't hurt in the incident.

Loeffler not only called 911, but she also went to the scene to make sure everyone was okay.

“I was immensely relieved to find out no one had been injured. I was worried for about an hour that I had been watching someone being severely injured,” said Loeffler.

The bridge was damaged and is being repaired by a Wilmot Township crew.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area. Bridge Street between Tye Road and Puddicombe Road will remaincloseduntil further notice.