Early morning fire at ATM in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood

There are no reports of injuries after an overnight fire in an ATM vestibule in Centretown.

Ottawa fire received a 911 call from a monitoring company for a bank on Somerset Street West, between Percy Street and Bronson Avenue, at 4 a.m. Sunday.

The alarm company said there was an alarm activated at the bank, and they could see flames from the ATM and vestibule area of the bank.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.