Early morning fire at Gatineau hotel

Guests at a Gatineau hotel were forced to evacuate the building due to a fire Friday morning.

The fire at the Quality Inn and Suites on Bellehumeur Street broke out early Friday around 5:30 a.m.

Crews were on scene for several hours and roads in the area were closed.

No injuries were reported.

⚠️Incendie en cours dans le secteur de #Gatineau.



Impacts sur la #circulation :



⛔Rue Bellehumeur fermée entre le boulevard Maloney Ouest et le chemin de la Savane.



⛔Rue Lamarche fermée entre les rues Bellehumeur et Robinson.