Early morning fire at Gatineau hotel

Gatineau fire crews battle a blaze at the Quality Inn and Suites on Bellehumeur Street Friday morning. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)

Guests at a Gatineau hotel were forced to evacuate the building due to a fire Friday morning.

The fire at the Quality Inn and Suites on Bellehumeur Street broke out early Friday around 5:30 a.m.

Crews were on scene for several hours and roads in the area were closed.

No injuries were reported.

⚠️Incendie en cours dans le secteur de #Gatineau.

Impacts sur la #circulation :

⛔Rue Bellehumeur fermée entre le boulevard Maloney Ouest et le chemin de la Savane.

⛔Rue Lamarche fermée entre les rues Bellehumeur et Robinson.

— PoliceGatineau (@PoliceGatineau) March 11, 2022
