Early morning fire causes 'significant damage' to Retallack St. home

A home in the 1200 block of Retallack Street was damaged in a fire on Thursday morning, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.

In a tweet, Regina Fire said crews responded to the home around 1:30 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke when they arrived.

The fire was contained to the home, but caused “significant damage."

Crews were clear of the scene at 6:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not listed. Regina Fire said the incident will be investigated on Thursday.

