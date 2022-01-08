Early morning fire closes section of Erie Street
A section of Erie Street was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a fire at a commercial building in the area.
Windsor fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Erie Street East around 5 a.m. for an upgraded working fire at Goodfellas Cafe.
Photos of the fire show heavy smoke in the area. Windsor police and fire asked residents to stay clear of the area as crews battled the blaze.
Firefighters worked on ventilation and overhaul before eventually putting out the fire.
Erie Street between Pierre and Marion Avenues reopened by 12 p.m.
An inspector has been called to attend the scene to investigate.
Officials say there is no estimate of damage but the scene is being held by police. This is the eleventh fire call eight days into the new year.
-
Firefighters rescue two people from building fire near St. Lawrence MarketFirefighters rescued two people after a two-alarm fire broke out in a building near St. Lawrence Market.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: How to track cases in the Omicron waveThere are currently 33,184 active, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., but according to the latest report from the BC COVID-19 Modelling Group, the actual number of active cases is likely around 250,000.
-
Two years on: Families of downed flight PS752 victims seek justiceJavad Soleimani is stuck on Jan.8, 2020, when his wife Elnaz Nabiyi boarded Ukrainian Airlines Flight PS 752 to leave Tehran.
-
'Best thing I've ever felt in my life': Sask. woman reunited with puppy after a week lost in the coldA Nipawin woman has been reunited with her six-month old puppy after it went missing over a week ago.
-
Popular Metro Vancouver seawalls remain closed after region's latest stormTwo popular Metro Vancouver seawalls remain closed after enduring significant damage during the region's latest storm.
-
2 more Vancouver care homes dealing with COVID-19 outbreaksVancouver Coastal Health announced two more COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Vancouver on Friday, bringing the number of active outbreaks in B.C.'s health-care system to at least 40.
-
Care home outbreaks spur calls for staff vaccination mandatesThere were 3,265 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba on Friday, and the rise in cases is having a severe impact on personal care homes.
-
'People are walking away from Moderna': Pharmacists dealing with cancelled booster appointmentsDespite a rush for vaccine booster appointments, some pharmacists say half the people offered the Moderna vaccine have been refusing it.
-
Strata council had right to clear items from dead man's foul-smelling townhome: tribunal rulingThe brother of a deceased property owner had argued the building’s strata council was wrong to clear out his brother’s home after he died.