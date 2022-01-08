Early morning fire closes section of Erie Street

A section of Erie Street was closed for several hours Saturday morning due to a fire at a commercial building in the area.

Windsor fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Erie Street East around 5 a.m. for an upgraded working fire at Goodfellas Cafe.

Photos of the fire show heavy smoke in the area. Windsor police and fire asked residents to stay clear of the area as crews battled the blaze.

Firefighters worked on ventilation and overhaul before eventually putting out the fire.

Erie Street between Pierre and Marion Avenues reopened by 12 p.m.

An inspector has been called to attend the scene to investigate.

Officials say there is no estimate of damage but the scene is being held by police. This is the eleventh fire call eight days into the new year.