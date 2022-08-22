Early-morning fire damages popular Wolfville restaurant, apartment

A fire has significantly damaged a business and an apartment in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

The Wolfville Fire Department responded to the blaze at The Naked Crepe Bistro, a popular restaurant on Main Street in Wolfville, around 4 a.m. Monday.

RCMP, paramedics and five neighbouring fire departments also responded to the fire.

Officials say the fire didn't extend to nearby buildings, but it did cause significant damage to apartments on the second floor.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.