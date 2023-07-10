Early-morning fire destroys home in Tillsonburg.

A home in Tillsonburg was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

The fire was located on North Street, about two blocks east of Broadway.

Fire Chief Shane Caskanette said emergency responders were called to the home shortly after 3 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, the single-storey brick home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters took a defensive position, pouring water on it to prevent spread to nearby homes.

Neighbours told CTV news the home had been vacant for some time and a for-sale sign remained at the front of the property.

Caskanette said once the fire was under control a search was done to ensure no one perished in the blaze.

The only other complicating factor was damage done to a gas meter near there rear of the building which had collapsed.

Enbridge Gas workers had to dig up a main shutoff at the front of the property to ensure the gas was completely shut off before clean-up crews could begin their work.

According to Caskanette, fire crews left the scene around 11 a.m.