Early morning fire displaces New Brunswick family Saturday
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
A family of three have been displaced from their home following a fire in Sainte Rose, N.B., which occurred early Saturday morning.
Officials from the Canadian Red Cross say the fire occurred around 1 a.m., along Route 355, about 25 kilometres south of Caraquet, N.B.
Volunteers have assisted the couple and their teenage son with lodging and basic purchases such as clothes and food.
There have been no injuries reported from the incident.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater samples remain low, researchers sayThe COVID-19 viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater declined 56 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
-
OPP investigate fatal collision in KingsvilleOne person has died as the result of a single-vehicle collision in Kingsville overnight Sunday, OPP continues to investigate.
-
Heat warning issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka, with 30C+ highsThe heat is back on this week as temperatures climb into the 30s across central Ontario, igniting a heat warning for several areas.
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of baby Rocky Mountain goatStaff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a Rocky Mountain goat born just last month.
-
Fight between two men in Blenheim leads to chargesA 22-year-old Blenheim man is facing charges after a dispute with another man.
-
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Caesars Windsor for two showsCaesars Windsor is welcoming back an Italian American comedian for two shows this fall.
-
City of Windsor to continue goal of planting more than 2,000 trees this yearAccording to a recent study, Windsor has increased its tree canopy cover to around 19 per cent, with plans to grow as the city hopes to plant more than 2,000 trees this year.
-
395 vehicles screened during Windsor RIDE programWindsor police conducted 21 breathalyzer tests while screening 395 vehicles at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere initiative over the weekend.
-
Kingsville will have a new mayor after 19 yearsThe Town of Kingsville will have a new mayor this fall for the first time in 19 years.