Early morning fire in grain bin

Fire crews responded to a grain bin fire in a rural area of London Monday.

The fire on Murray Road, just south of Longwoods Road began before 8 a.m.

On arrival, one large metal grain bin, in a line of five, was smoking from its top.

Fire crews brought water from a hydrant at a nearby building supply store.

A fire official tells CTV News there was initial concern about the potential of an explosion.

As a result, they worked with the bin operators to empty it.

After an initial struggle, operators were able to get the opening clear but some crews still remain on the scene.

There is no word on a cause or damage estimate.