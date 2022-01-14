Early morning fire in New Glasgow, N.S. displaces three people

The Canadian Red Cross is helping three people displaced by a fire in New Glasgow, N.S. early Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m., multiple fire departments responded to a two-storey building on Stellarton Road, which was home to four apartment units and three businesses. Two of the apartments were vacant.

Police say everyone was safely removed from the building and no one was hurt.

The fire caused extensive damage to the building and the cause is under investigation.