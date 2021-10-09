iHeartRadio

Early morning fire near downtown Windsor, Ont.

Fire broke out at 969 Wyandotte St. West, just east of Oak Street around 1 a.m. Saturuday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Michelle Maluske / CTV News)

Damage is estimated at $200,000 after a suspicious fire in near-downtown Windsor.

Crews were called to the scene at 969 Wyandotte St. west, near Oak Street,  around 1 a.m. Saturday for an "upgraded working fire."

After about 30 minutes on scene, the fire was declared under control and shortly after that was declared out.

No injuries are reported and Windsor police are investigating.

