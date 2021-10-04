Early morning Frood Road fire in Sudbury deemed suspicious
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a suspicious fire that took place Monday morning at an apartment building fire on Frood Road.
“There were reports of smoke coming from one of the units. There were also reports of occupants still inside the units," said deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell.
"When arriving on scene, there was heavy smoke and fire throughout the building. There was smoke coming from the roofline of the building. Obviously (we) were very concerned about the occupants that may still be inside the building so we began our immediate operations."
Oshell said the seven occupants of the three-unit building managed to leave with no reports of injuries. However, two cats had to be rescued and given oxygen.
The fire marshal will investigate the fire alongside Greater Sudbury Police.
