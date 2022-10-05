Early morning gunshots in Sudbury’s west end; four people in custody

Four people are in custody following a weapons complaint in the Sudbury's west end in the early morning hours, police said a news release.

Officers received reports of gunshots shortly after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Information provided at the time was that multiple shots had been fired and a man had possibly been shot.

When police arrived at the scene, they located a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop. Speaking with the individuals, they determined one of the parties had been shot.

A 19-year-old man was transported to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries.

A search of the vehicle led police to discover a loaded gun and the other occupant of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) arrived on the scene a short time later; and they believed the incident had occurred at a residence on Willow Street with additional suspects were still in the home.

Police secured the area as the ERU established communication with the people inside.

In a tweet, shortly after 4 a.m., Greater Sudbury Police Services requested people avoid the area of Willow Street.

A 37-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man surrendered to police peacefully and left the residence at approximately 5 a.m.

“Officers remain at the residence as detectives from our Criminal Investigation Division will be applying for a search warrant of the residence,” police said in the release.The four individuals remain in police custody. Additional information, including charges, will be updated as information becomes available.

This is believed to be a targeted incident, said police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to these events is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.