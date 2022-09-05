Early morning gunshots rock Sault neighborhood, police say

Officers are investigating gunshots in the 100-block of Albert Street West on Monday morning, Sault Ste. Marie police say.

Police responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 4 a.m. in an alley between Albert Street West and Alexandra Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to canvas houses along the streets of Albert and Alexandra in the Sault.

A shooting took place in an alley off of the two streets early this morning.

"Community members are urged to avoid the area to allow first responders to focus on the scene," said police in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Members of the public with information on the incident are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Joe Addison at 705-949-6300 extension 387 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Few other details are known on this developing story; check back for updates.