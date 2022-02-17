Early morning Hillsdale house fire displaces family

A family is displaced after a fire tore through a Hillsdale home early Thursday morning.

Multiple fire crews from Springwater and Oro-Medonte were called to a Hillsdale shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Oro-Medonte fire officials said the family was awakened by the sound of the fire and rushed out of the home. Two family pets made it out safely. One cat is unaccounted for, but family members believe it escaped the fire and is in the area.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours and experienced difficulties due to icy road conditions. Crews also had to shuttle in water to extinguish the fire due to a lack of nearby resources.

The fire primarily occurred in the garage, but the home is currently uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said it appears that the smoke alarms inside the home were not functioning at the time. Homeowners are encouraged to have smoke alarms on all levels in working condition.

The cause of the fire and the damage estimate are unknown at this time.