Early morning Hillsdale house fire displaces family
A family is displaced after a fire tore through a Hillsdale home early Thursday morning.
Multiple fire crews from Springwater and Oro-Medonte were called to a Hillsdale shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.
Oro-Medonte fire officials said the family was awakened by the sound of the fire and rushed out of the home. Two family pets made it out safely. One cat is unaccounted for, but family members believe it escaped the fire and is in the area.
Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours and experienced difficulties due to icy road conditions. Crews also had to shuttle in water to extinguish the fire due to a lack of nearby resources.
The fire primarily occurred in the garage, but the home is currently uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage, according to fire officials.
Fire officials said it appears that the smoke alarms inside the home were not functioning at the time. Homeowners are encouraged to have smoke alarms on all levels in working condition.
The cause of the fire and the damage estimate are unknown at this time.
-
Ottawa commuters slowed by ‘secured area’ checkpoints, highway off-ramp closuresApproximately 100 checkpoints have been set up on roads in an area from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.
-
Water was as deep as six feet in some places as Credit River overflowed banks and flooded Brampton neighbourhoodOfficials say that it is still too to say when residents of a Brampton neighbourhood who were displaced by flooding on Thursday will be able to return home.
-
Feds commit $10 million to help 200 Black families in GTA buy their first homeThe Canadian government is committing $10 million in federal funding to help 200 Black families in the Greater Toronto Area purchase their first home.
-
Man found at Surrey park with gunshot wound, police unsure of scene of shootingMounties are investigating a shooting after a man was found a Surrey park with serious injuries Wednesday.
-
Calgary gets another blast of winter weather this weekendThe calm before the snow; Calgary faces 10 to 15 centimeters of snow starting Saturday.
-
Port Bruce, Ont. residents evacuated following floodingA number of residents in Port Bruce, Ont. have been forced out of their homes because of rising flood waters along the Catfish Creek Watershed.
-
Fredericton police search for armed robbery suspectFredericton police say they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a business in the 600-block of Union Street Thursday night.
-
London, Ont. police seize weapons, $68,000 worth of drugs during two search warrantsTwo people are facing numerous charges after London police seized over $68,000 worth of various drugs during a pair of search warrants.
-
Stormy weather: Thousands without power, many schools closed across the MaritimesTens of thousands of people are without power and many schools are closed in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick as a storm brings wet and windy weather to the Maritimes.