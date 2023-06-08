Early morning house fire in Orangeville claims a life: OPP

One person is dead, and two others are hospitalized following a house fire in Orangeville Thursday morning.

Officials say three people were initially taken to the hospital following the fire that broke out at the two-storey home sometime before 7:30 a.m. on Still Court near Passmore Avenue.

"The identity of the deceased will be withheld pending identification and notice to the next of kin," OPP added.

No one else was in the home at the time of the blaze, police said.

Officials don't believe the cause of the fire to be suspicious but added it is still under investigation, with help from the Office of the Fire Marshal.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area.