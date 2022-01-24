Early morning house fire in Wilmot Township
A major rural road in Wilmot Township has been partially closed off for a house fire.
According to Wilmot Fire Dept. Chief Rod Leeson, crews were called to a two-storey home on Huron Road at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Chief Leeson said the attic had caught on fire.
Officials said a woman and her son made it out safely, along with their pets.
However, the home is heavily damaged,
Around 6:50 a.m., Waterloo regional police said Huron Road between Tye and Puddicombe Roads has been closed off by emergency services.
ROAD CLOSURE: Emergency Services have Huron Rd closed between Tye Rd and Puddicombe Rd. Please find an alternate route and avoid the area.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 24, 2022
They're asking drivers to find an alternate route for the road that goes through the village of Haysville.
Just before 8 a.m., police confirmed the road closure was for a fire.
The cause is under investigation.
