Early morning house fire on Elm Street in downtown Sudbury

Sudbury police say westbound traffic on Elm Street between Lorne and Alder is being rerouted following an early morning house fire.

The eastbound lanes allowing traffic going into downtown have reopened.

Motorists travelling west on Elm are being rerouted on Hartman Avenue and are asked to stay away from the area.

Police are still on the scene and the investigation is continuing.

No word on the cause, if there were any injuries or the estimated damage.

More to come on this developing story, check back for updates.