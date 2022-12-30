Early-morning house fire prompts Winnipeg road closure

An early morning house fire in Winnipeg on Friday has caused a road closure that is expected to last throughout the day.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at a vacant house in the 800 block of Selkirk Avenue around 4:10 a.m. When crews got to the scene, they found a well-involved fire, as well as heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters launched an exterior attack, using an aerial ladder truck, as it was unsafe for them to go inside. Crews are also working to protect the neighbouring homes, which have been evacuated.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters are expected to be on scene for an extended period. Selkirk Avenue between Arlington Street and Sinclair Street is expected to remain closed throughout the day. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no damage estimates at this time, but the house is expected to be a complete loss.