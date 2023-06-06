Early morning Moncton duplex fire displaces 9 people

Nine people have been left temporarily homeless after a fire at a duplex in Moncton, N.B., early Tuesday morning.

The Canadian Red Cross says volunteers are assisting the residents of the two-and-a-half storey building on Henry Street.

The organization adds no one was injured in the fire that was reported around 1 a.m., but the structure was extensively damaged.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Keith Guptill said when they arrived at the scene there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.

"We went defensive to begin with, which means we don't put anyone inside. We had helped the last two people get out of it," said Guptill. "At one point, the roof collapsed at the back of both units."

"There is significant damage," he added.

Five people shared one unit in the building while four university students from Europe shared the other unit.

Both homes next to the building were also evacuated.

The fire started on the main floor and grew — burning into the attic, a fire official said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.