Early morning power outage in Barrie


A lineman works on power line in this file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE)

An early morning power outage left more than 1,600 homes and businesses in the dark in Barrie.

Neighbourhoods in the Essa Road and Ferndale Drive area were without power starting at around 6 a.m., confirmed a spokesperson for Alectra.

Alectra checked out the power lines and determined a faulty cable was the issue and restored power around an hour later.

