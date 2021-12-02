Early morning shooting in Winnipeg's West End leaves man in hospital
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating an overnight shooting in the city’s West End.
According to police, around 3:30 a.m. a man with a gunshot wound arrived at the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service fire hall in the 700 block of Furby Street asking for help.
He was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but was later upgraded to stable.
Winnipeg police officers have identified a home in the 600 block of Furby Street where they believe the shooting took place.
The major crimes unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-796-8477.
