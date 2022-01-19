Early morning shooting inside warming centre sends 2 to hospital: Surrey RCMP
An early morning shooting at a warming centre in Surrey sent two people to hospital Wednesday.
Mounties said in a news release they were called to the warming centre on King George Boulevard, just north of 105A Avenue at about 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people who had what looked like gunshot wounds.
Both were taken hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and both have been released since.
Police said one of the victims, a 24-year-old man, is believed to have been the target. The other victim is a 57-year-old woman.
Investigators don't think the shooting is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
"The investigation is in early stages, a motive has not be determined, however, it appears to be a targeted shooting," said Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha in a news release.
As of about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Mounties said the serious crimes unit was still in the area collecting evidence.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.
-
'This by far has been the worst wave. Period': Saint John, N.B. ER nurse describes life on the frontlinesA registered nurse at the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department, Amanda Cormier, can describe what’s going on behind hospital doors.
-
Police looking to identify individuals involved in Waterloo stabbingPolice are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a stabbing in Waterloo.
-
Yorkton artist's Lego model generating new buzzWhen Kelly Litzenberger first built a Lego model of his shop, he had no idea it would become a buzzing attraction.
-
Saskatoon mechanic wants people to be 'more diligent' about possible COVID-19 contamination when dropping off their carsA Saskatoon mechanic believes he caught COVID-19 earlier this month by entering and working in vehicles “littered” with used face masks.
-
N.B. RCMP arrest 30-year-old man in connection with homicide investigationRCMP in New Brunswick have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a homicide investigation that started in December 2021.
-
Laurentian sees enrolment applications plunge 43.5%There's more bad news for beleaguered Laurentian University in Greater Sudbury. Statistics released Wednesday show applications from high school students are down by 43. 5 per cent, compared to the same time in 2021.
-
'It’s a lot': Chief fire prevention officer issues safety plea as fire calls increaseThe Ontario Fire Marshall has been to town three times in the past ten days.
-
'Happy to be back': B.C. minister addresses injuries after incident outside legislatureB.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says she's heading for a full recovery after she was injured during a walk home from the provincial legislature building last month.
-
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in two homicides arrested in Winnipeg: policeA Winnipeg man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with two homicides has been arrested in Winnipeg.