Early morning shooting leads to attempted murder charge

The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect for attempted murder following an early morning shooting Saturday.

At about 1:30 am, officers attended the scene of a shooting on Seminole Street.

Officers found casings on the street and a bullet hole in the rear bumper of a parked vehicle, as well as blood in a nearby alley.

About two hours later, officers were then called to McKay Avenue for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Police said a 23-year-old male had been shot in the leg.

A tourniquet was applied to the victim’s leg, which stopped the bleeding. The victim was then taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police located the suspect on Chilver Road.

As a result, a 23-year-old male, whose identity has not been released, was charged with attempted murder and multiple firearm offences.

This investigation is ongoing.