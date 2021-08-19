Early morning single-vehicle crash closes section of Fischer Hallman Road

A single-vehicle collision closed part of Fischer Hallman Road for several hours on Thursday.

The crash happened around 1 a.m., according to a tweet from Waterloo regional police.

Police say a hydro pole was hit and wires were hanging.

Thursday afternoon, a section of Fischer Hallman road between Laurelwood Drive and Gatestone Boulevard remained closed while hydro crews continued to repair the pole.

