Early morning stabbing in Burnaby sends 1 to hospital, suspect arrested: RCMP

An early morning stabbing in Burnaby on Friday sent one man to hospital and led to another man’s arrest, police say.

Burnaby RCMP responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Kingsway and Griffiths Avenue around 2:15 a.m., a spokesperson told CTV News by email later that morning.

“When officers arrived, they found one man with stab wounds,” the spokesperson wrote, adding the victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A second man was arrested on scene, and police believe the victim and suspect are known to each other.

An investigation is ongoing, and a heavy police presence remains at the scene.

Video from the area shows yellow police tape surrounding the parking lot of a strip mall, where a hair salon and Korean BBQ restaurant are located, and a lone black backpack in the middle of a sidewalk.