Early morning stabbing leaves man with minor injuries: Regina police

A man was injured after he was stabbed in his lower back early Wednesday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said.

The victim told police he was walking in the area of 13th Avenue and Lorne Street around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was approached by two men – one on foot, the other on a bicycle.

The victim said a verbal altercation took place before one of the men stabbed him. The victim’s injuries were described as minor.

Both suspects fled the scene – one is described by RPS as having long hair.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).