Early morning stabbing sends one man to hospital

London Police investigate stabbing at Southdale and Millbanks (Brent Lale, CTV News London)

The London Police Major Crimes Unit confirms one person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Southdale Rd. E. and Millbank Dr. for a report of an injured person around 3:15 a.m. to find a man suffering from serious injuries as a result of a stabbing.

Official confirm the man remains in hospital with life-threatening condition.

More to come.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

