Early morning structure fire suspicious: Temiskaming OPP

An early morning structure fire Sept. 1 has been deemed suspicious, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.

Police responded shortly after 7:30 a.m., along with the Earlton Fire Department, to a fire on Mini Farm Road in the Township of Armstrong.

"Further investigation reveals that the fire is deemed suspicious," police said.

"The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the assistance of the North East Region Forensic Identification Service."

Further details will be provided once they become available, police said.