Early return of Canada geese shocks Puslinch Lake residents

Dozens of Canada geese have made an early return to Puslinch Lake and according to one wildlife expert, they’re not the only animals that could see a population boom this spring.

The birds’ arrival has caught residents by surprise.

“This is by far the earliest we’ve seen them,” said Paul O’Krafka, a 35-year resident of Puslinch Lake.

Spotting the hefty birds in February would often require a wild goose chase.

“It normally wouldn’t be – at the earliest mid-March – and very often not until April or early-May,” O’Krafka said.

It seems the mild winter is certainly a factor, but location is also key.

“Around Puslinch Lake, there's going to be lots of areas where these geese can nest, can lay their eggs,” said Bill Dowd, CEO of Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control.

Because the ground and lake aren’t frozen, the geese have access to food too – and they’re not the only birds making an early return.

“Our trumpeter and mute swans have come back – 14 of them this morning,” O’Krafka said. “And lots of Canada geese, mallard ducks.”

But with essentially a game of duck-duck-goose in their backyard, O’Krafka and his wife Dianne O’Krafka have some concerns.

“We're just hoping that a cold snap doesn't come up and then hurt them in a couple weeks,” she said. “You just never know what's going to happen.”

But it seems experts aren’t too worried – especially because Canada geese are built for harsher weather.

“Nowadays with our milder Canadian winters, they're spending more time in Ontario,” Dowd said.

With the birds getting a head start on building their nests and laying eggs, a larger population is expected – and they’re not the only ones.

“The whole wildlife population that is out there is going to be exploding this spring,” Dowd said.