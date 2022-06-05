Early Saturday morning stabbing on Oxford Street
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
A man was stabbed on Oxford Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.
The London Police Service (LPS) confirmed to CTV News Sunday morning that there was a stabbing in the early hours of June 4 near the intersection of Oxford Street and Richmond Street.
The victim, an adult male, was transported to hospital.
His current condition is unknown.
Police say that the investigation has been taken over by the LPS Criminal Investigation Division and more details will be released to the public when possible.
— With files from CTV News London’s Jaden Lee-Lincoln
