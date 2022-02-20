Early season potholes becoming a costly problem in Cape Breton

Jason Dawe's job requires him to do a lot of driving around Cape Breton Island. He says one stretch along Grand Lake Road, outside of Sydney, has been bad for potholes, a problem that normally doesn't occur until spring.

"Well I tell you, the potholes are pretty bad”, Dawe said, "I see people pulled over with damaged tires and damaged rims. So what I do when I'm on that route, I take the passing lane and I stay there."

Cape Breton resident, Mike MacInnis, has been calling on elected officials to fix the issue.

"I think this year is definitely the worst”, MacInnis said, "I've seen multiple cars pulled over on Keltic Drive. There was four actually, and they were changing their tires from hitting the same pothole."

CBRM councillor, Cyril MacDonald, says it is a major concern.

He said all of the freeze-thaws we've been getting, along with all different kinds of storms one after the other, have been playing havoc on the roads more than usual for this time of year.

"I could list ten or fifteen people I know in the last couple of weeks that have received damage to their vehicles”, MacDonald said.

He says crews are doing everything they can to mitigate the problem within the municipality.

"Many of the calls I'm getting are from provincial roads, and that's certainly not a slight to our provincial colleagues," said MacDonald.

MacDonald said those who have suffered vehicle damage from potholes should report it.

"Call your councillor, call Public Works. If there's anything we can do for you, we certainly will," he said.