Here's to a reprieve!

Temperatures over the next couple of days will slide back toward a positive margin, if briefly. Our upper air pattern won't quite break free of the arctic air mass, but it will, for a time, push us toward westerly and southwesterly wind aloft. That means we'll have warm, dry air cycling off the Rockies along the foothills, with the best potential of a chinook arch for tomorrow afternoon.

The amount of energy required to get us back to normal after the multi-day dip we've been through is rather large. So, while we return to positive climes, the stay is brief. We'll return below seasonal by the start of next week, as the tap turns off on warmth again. The incumbent moisture over the next couple of days will then saturate and bring in a new wave of flurries.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: mostly clear, low -12 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mostly clear, low -7 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 3 C

Evening: mostly clear, low -5 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy, afternoon snow

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: snow, low -12 C

Tuesday:

Flurries

Daytime high: -9 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -15 C

Our photos today are from Douglas at the Kicking Horse River, and Marlene at Fish Creek Park!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me here! Kevin Stanfield