Early spring? Record-breaking warm temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this week

Ottawa residents will enjoy an early taste of spring during the final days of February, with record-breaking warm temperatures in the forecast this week.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 13 C on Tuesday and 14 C on Wednesday, which would be the two warmest February days in Ottawa history.

The forecast calls for a chance of showers or flurries this morning before clearing late this morning. A high of 3 C.

Tonight will be clear with a low of -4 C.

The warm stretch begins on Tuesday, with the forecast calling for a mainly sunny day and a high of 13 C.

The record for the warmest Feb. 27 in Ottawa history is 12.4 C, set back in 2000.

Wednesday will see periods of rain and a high of 14 C. The record for the warmest Feb. 28 in Ottawa history is 9.9 C, set in 2018.

"We see temperatures 13 C - 14 C, these would be records," David Phillips, Environment Canada senior climatologist, told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "We go back to 1870, and this would be a new record tomorrow and the one on Wednesday is just a shocker."

According to the social media account @YOW_Weather, Tuesday and Wednesday could be the warmest February days on record in Ottawa. The current record for the warmest February day in Ottawa is 12.4 C, set in 2000.

The outlook for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and cloud. High -5 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -2 C and a low of -11 C.