Early talks underway to transform former Sears into vaccination clinic

Officials with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirm they are in the early discussion stages with the City of Windsor and Windsor Regional Hospital about possibly creating a new vaccination site at the former Sears store inside Devonshire Mall.

“There’s still a lot of moving parts,” says CEO Theresa Marentette. “We will be supporting the sites at Sears if it all moves forward.”

This comes are talks continue as to when to close vaccination sites at community centres in Windsor, Leamington and Amherstburg.

No timelines were announced.

More to come.