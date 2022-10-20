Early winter storm causes power outages across cottage country

Fallen tree limbs in the north have left parts of Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound in the dark.

An early-morning snowfall downed trees across highways and lawns, taking power lines with them.

“After taking a drive through town, it’s clear that there are many safety issues of downed wires, trees and limbs,” said Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney.

“We are also going to be faced with a large cleanup. Best advice is to stay put if you can. Check on vulnerable neighbours. Crews are out in full force,” Maloney said.

Lakeland Power is working with Hydro One to restore power to the affected areas.

Crews are being deployed from surrounding areas to assist with restoration efforts. For updates on the outages, visit Lakeland Power and Hydro One Storm Centre.

Classes were cancelled at Georgian College’s Muskoka Campus early Wednesday morning when the power failed.

Hydro One said more than 100 homes and businesses in the Bracebridge, Huntsville and Parry Sound areas were initially without power.

“The heavy wet snow passing through has caused tree limbs to come down on power lines. We anticipate that we may see additional outages throughout the day as the snow melts and these tree limbs are able to lift up again,” said Tiziana Baccega Rosa, Hydro One’s senior media relations advisor.

By mid-afternoon, Baccega Rosa said most Huntsville customers were back online, and crews had moved to Bracebridge, which appeared to be the hardest-hit area.

“Two main lines that serve Bracebridge are out. One of those lines has been restored twice, but trees continue to come down on it and cause additional outages,” Baccega Rosa said.

Customers can report outages by texting 92887 (WATTS) or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One states that it is critical to stay clear of fallen power lines.

If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.