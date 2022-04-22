Earth Day activities in Windsor-Essex

Here’s a look at events in Windsor-Essex to celebrate Earth Day April 22, 2022.

WINDSOR

While recent celebrations were held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, 2022 will retain the popular online activities as well as a return to our in-person event.

Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Thanks to a partnership with Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA), residents will again be able to use the GooseChase app to participate in an educational, inspirational and exciting activity. Each day between April 17 and 30, the app will feature unique missions on environmental themes, including biodiversity, waste diversion, climate change, active transportation, wastewater and the Detroit River. These missions will help us to discover local actions to invest in a healthy, sustainable Windsor-Essex, all from the safety of your home, backyard or neighbourhood, and they can all be completed at your own pace.

In-Person Malden Park Event

Earth day celebrations will once again be held at Malden Park on Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature exhibitors, vendors, and activities to help inspire and guide us to "Invest in Our Planet."

LASALLE

In honour of the a partnership with the 2022 Earth Day Canada Campaign, the Town of LaSalle encourages the community to get involved. Between April 22 to 24, residents are encouraged to take part in Clean-Up LaSalle in celebration of Earth Day.

Participants can organize a group to clean-up a park or trail, choose a date and location for the clean-up, and complete the form on the Clean-Up LaSalle web page. The town will provide gloves and garbage bags and also dispose of the garbage collected.

TECUMSEH

The Town of Tecumseh’s Earth Day Celebration will take place on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Windsor Family Credit Union Square at Lakewood Park North.

Following a special tree planting ceremony to commemorate the Town’s 100th Anniversary and the relationship with our Indigenous communities, the Town is inviting residents to take part in an Earth Day celebration where 100 trees will be planted in the naturalization area in Lakewood Park (south). Students from Lakeview Montessori will also be in attendance to help with the planting.

Have an Earth Day event to add? Email ctvwindsorweb@bellmedia.ca.