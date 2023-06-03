Earth Festival returns as an in-person event in Sudbury

Saturday saw the return of the Greater Sudbury Earth Festival.

Held at Delki Dozzi Park, the free event marked the first live in-person Earth Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were activities for children and an eco-conscious environment for everyone to learn share and have fun.

It was put on by reThink Green and organizers said the theme this year was sustainability.

“That there is a fun solution to sustainability, it's not all doom and gloom,” said David St. Georges of reThink Green.

“There (are) people out there who want to have a lot of fun with it and are doing great things while it happens. And you can see the energy going on at this festival -- that is the energy we bring to solving a lot of issues, whether it be carbon output or climate change. These are the people with thoughtful solutions.”

Organizers said another goal of the festival is to raise awareness about the important environmental work happening in our backyard.