Earth Festival returns as an in-person event in Sudbury
Saturday saw the return of the Greater Sudbury Earth Festival.
Held at Delki Dozzi Park, the free event marked the first live in-person Earth Festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were activities for children and an eco-conscious environment for everyone to learn share and have fun.
It was put on by reThink Green and organizers said the theme this year was sustainability.
“That there is a fun solution to sustainability, it's not all doom and gloom,” said David St. Georges of reThink Green.
“There (are) people out there who want to have a lot of fun with it and are doing great things while it happens. And you can see the energy going on at this festival -- that is the energy we bring to solving a lot of issues, whether it be carbon output or climate change. These are the people with thoughtful solutions.”
Organizers said another goal of the festival is to raise awareness about the important environmental work happening in our backyard.
-
Life-threatening injuries after Elgin County crashA person from St. Thomas is in hospital with live-threatening injuries after a crash in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Canadian military plane subjected to 'unsafe' Chinese intercepts, DND saysA Canadian military patrol plane was repeatedly intercepted by Chinese military aircraft while deployed to the Indo-Pacific region last month, just as Defence Minister Anita Anand was preparing to announce that Canada would significantly increase its military presence in the region.
-
Jann Arden announced to perform at Caesars WindsorMulti-Platinum singer and songwriter Jann Arden is booked to come to Caesars Windsor this summer.
-
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demandsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
-
Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80One of the men who brought the Winter Olympic Games to Calgary in 1988 has died.
-
-
Why police are warning people with this car to take extra precautionsWaterloo regional police are warning owners to consider taking extra precautions amid what they say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.
-
Heat warnings continue for Regina, eastern Sask.A widespread heat warning remains in effect Monday for Regina and parts of eastern and southeastern Saskatchewan.
-
Air quality statement issued for Toronto amid wildfires in Quebec, northern OntarioPeople in Toronto will experience poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the wildfires burning in Quebec and northern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.