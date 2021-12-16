'Earth just doesn't have enough resources': Waterloo woman suggests ways to be more sustainable over the holidays

Christmas is said to be the most wonderful time of the year but it’s also a period of peak consumption that’s not so wonderful for the planet.

“The Earth just doesn’t have enough resources to sustainably give us everything we need and want,” said Jennifer Lee, who turned to minimalism a few years ago when she needed to downsize in Toronto.

In January, she moved to Waterloo with her husband and two kids and has taken on a zero-waste lifestyle.

“As a family, we have maybe one grocery bag of garbage per month,” said Lee.

Every year since 2017, she shares on Facebook her holiday guide on how to cut down on waste.

Lee is challenging the community to think more mindfully about what we are purchasing so that it doesn’t end up in the trash.

She suggests gifting experiences like concert tickets or plastic-free presents like DIY food kits in mason jars.

“We like to bake cookies or make jars of hot chocolate mixes or soup mixes,” said Lee.

When it comes to wrapping, she said the key is to upcycle items like old paper bags and avoid using ribbons, bows and foil gift wrap that can’t be recycled.

Lee said this cuts back on over-consumption so less is sent to the landfill.

While Waterloo Region’s landfill is estimated to last another 20 years, Dave Johnstone, the manager of waste collection, said it fills a lot more quickly over the holidays.

“All the gifts and the packaging, it’s just such an extra amount of garbage,” said Johnstone. "We’re preparing by getting extra trucks on the road and getting extra staff cause it’s our busiest season.”

He is reminding residents to use the blue and green bins as much as possible and if you don’t know where an item goes, to download the region’s Waste Whiz app.

“Any item you’re not sure about, you put it in the app and it tells you where it goes and whether it can be recycled,” explained Johnstone.

While Lee is challenging the community to be more sustainable gift givers, she hopes that more people will focus on less materialistic things and more on moments like time with family.