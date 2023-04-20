EarthFest returns to downtown London this weekend

More than 80 organizations are participating in EarthFest, held on Earth Day.

EarthFest is meant to bring awareness to environmental issues and promote sustainable action.

“People say it should be earth day every day, but it’s always good to have a reminder,” said Mary Ann Hodge with Climate Action London.

“It’s also a time for us to be really celebrating the earth and taking some time to pause and think about how much the earth gives to us, not just natural resources but also water,” the organizer said, hoping the event will inspire action to protect our planet against further climate change.

On Thursday, Hodge and other members participating in EarthFest gathered at the N’Amerind Friendship Centre to discuss the festival and activities that will be available, including live music, chalk murals, workshops, speakers, educational booths and displays, as well as a number of environmental activities for people to engage in.

“I’m a big believer in the healing power of gardening and gardens,” said Heather Jerrard, a landscape designer and the owner of My Landscape Artist. “Even just the colour green has a whole bunch of healing benefits,” she said.

Jerrard said she was asked to get involved with EarthFest after conducting a series of seminars at Heeman’s garden centre about healing gardens, which is what she plans to talk about at Saturday’s event.

Organizers believe this festival is not only important for sustainability, but also for focusing on reconciliation.

“There’s importance of giving that acknowledgment and reminding people about our place on earth and making sure it’s in place for the next generations,” said Ron Hill, the executive director of N’Amerind Friendship Centre.

The event will be held on Dundas Place, Citi Plaza, and Central Library on April 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.